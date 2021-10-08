Obsessed with Meghan Markle and wish you knew her full skincare and make-up routine? We do, too. While we still don’t have all the answers, we did figure out one piece of the puzzle this week. Her favorite concealer is the YSL Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen. Luckily, we found it on Amazon and Sephora, so you can snatch it up before it’s sold out. Now that we know this is the Duchess’s go-to, we can add it to our carts along with her favorite tote and rain boots.

When Markle curated her own box with Birchbox in 2014, she sat down for an interview in which she mentioned that this YSL concealer was her all-time favorite. At that time — pre-Prince Harry — she was filming her TV show Suits at night and needed something to hide those under-eye circles. “To open up your eyes, apply a highlighter like Yves Saint Laurent’s Touche Éclat in the inner corner,” she said. “This trick is especially good when we’re filming at 3 a.m. and I need to look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.”

In 2021, famous TikTok creators are discovering this high-end concealer and deciding that it’s worth the price. Influencer —and makeup artist— @mikaylanogueira raved about her love of the applicator pen, which is easy to click and use. “This is genuinely an 11/10 for me,” she said. “It took a long time to splurge on it but I’m happy I did.”

The sheer coverage of this brightening concealer is perfect for those busy days when you want to look natural. You can achieve that rare under-eye glow. According to YSL Beauty, this concealer is a cult-favorite among top makeup artists, models and celebrities. The formula includes more than just makeup, though. It’s packed with antioxidants, vitamin E, which helps to hydrate the delicate skin under your eye. It even lifts your features with no risk of caking or creasing.

