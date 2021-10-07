When TikTok makes a beauty product go viral, we’re automatically interested. And when a TikTok-favorite foundation goes on sale, we have to add it to our carts. As part of the Amazon Beauty Haul sale, the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder is seriously discounted. For less than 24 hours, the foundation we’ve been lusting after is up to 36 percent off.

This foundation first came out earlier this year but was sold out for almost two months due to its high demand and insane TikTok popularity. This little compact is filled with magical ingredients that transform from a powder to a liquid after just one swipe. TikTok reviewer @rosio.roses showed to her followers that it was a perfect dupe for the Dermablend Intense Powder Foundation.

With more than 10,000 reviews, there’s a reason why people love this foundation. “I swear, I’m straight shook!,” One reviewer wrote. “I never believe the hype on social media or even makeup in general, but this product lives up to it. It is lightweight and outperforms my expensive concealers and foundation. I did not receive this product as part of a promotion and I am not being paid to make this review, nor do I work in the makeup industry. This is the real deal.”

This deal will only be around today, so you shouldn’t hesitate to add it to your cart, lest it sell out again.

Image: Courtesy of L’Oreal Paris

This foundation promises to stay put for up to 24 hours. The breathable formula comes in 16 different shades and boasts that it is suitable for all skin types, even oily and acne-prone. As the package states, this is a full-coverage foundation that doesn’t give you a cake-y look. Don’t forget to use the sponge in the compact for the best results.

