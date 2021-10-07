Nordstrom’s Selling A New Cozier Version of The Shearling Birkenstocks—& They’re Bound to Sell Out

Fall may be here, but that doesn’t mean you have to shove all your sandals away until spring. So, how does one wear open-toed shoes when it’s 40 degrees out? The in-between sandal solution is brought to you by none other than Birkenstock. Last year, Birkenstock dropped shearling wool slides, and they immediately became winter’s must-have shoe. Basically, they broke the internet. And now, you can shop them in an even fluffier, cozier version at Nordstrom that’s bound to sell out immediately (in true Birkenstock fashion).

The Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal adds another layer of cozy with the plush shearling straps and footbed. The peachy rose color is also a chic alternative to traditional neutrals, and the platform style adds some extra height. Whether you’re looking for a pair of slippers that you can wear outside, a convenient pair of slides for walks or to take the trash out, these cute Birkenstock shearling slides will become your new go-to shoe when it’s cold out.

Some reviewers even said the raised platform gives them more support, so they feel like clouds on your tired feet. The adjustable buckles provide a custom fit, and the contoured shape perfectly hugs your feet. It’s a unisex design, so anyone can wear these chic new slides.

Nordstrom has released some other new cozy Birkenstock styles that sold out within days, so if I were you, I’d add these to my cart ASAP before they’re gone forever.

Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal

Image: Birkenstock

Featuring plush sherpa material, these slides are perfect for lounging around the house or going to the grocery store. These sandals feature two oversized buckles that allow you to get the perfect fit, and the moisture-wicking material keeps feet dry. What more could you want in a shoe? Yes, they’re an investment, but since you’ll likely never want to take them off, you’ll pay them off in no time.

Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal $180 Buy now Sign Up

