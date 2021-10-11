HSN’s Black Friday Deals Have Already Arrived — Here Are 5 You Should Shop Now

Black Friday might officially be a month away, but it’s already happening on HSN. The retailer already dropped some early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. Whether you’ve been wishing for some brand new appliances or hoping to score some great discounts while doing some early holiday shopping, you should check HSN’s deals out.

HSN’s Black Friday has a little bit of everything for everyone. There are tech deals, discounted kitchen tools, beauty sales and more. You don’t have to go from site to site to find something for your partner, dad, mom or teenager, you can just shop on HSN to take care of your entire list. The retailer also has plenty of HSN-exclusive items and bundles, so you can stumble upon gift sets that you can’t get anywhere else.

Everyone loves early deals, especially this year when there are rumblings of shipping being delayed and problems within the supply chain. It’s smarter to order your holiday gifts sooner rather than later.

And if you want to browse for additional deals, you can check out HSN’s Black Friday page here.

Korres Black Sugar Lily and Violet 2-piece Fragrance Set — $29.95, originally $49.95

Treat yourself to an early holiday present with this luxe set from Korres. You’ll get a moisturizing body milk, which is perfect for the upcoming dry skin season, and Lily & Violet perfume.

Ninja Nutri-Blender Plus Personal Blender Bundle — $69.99, originally $79.99

Treat yourself to a comprehensive blender set before the holidays begin. With this set, you get three 20 oz. cups, two spout lids and four reusable straws.

Exclusive Ring Security Wired Video Doorbell — $99.99, originally $124.99

Streamline your home security with this HSN-exclusive Ring Security bundle, which includes everything you need to set up this wired doorbell and Chime Pro and a Ring Assist+ voucher. If you purchased everything separately, this set would cost $149.93.

Shark Apex UpLight DuoClean Self-Cleaning Vacuum — $229.99, originally $389.89

Save roughly $150 on this vacuum — and it isn’t even officially Black Friday yet. This lightweight vac boasts a self-cleaning brushroll and so many attachments, so you can disappear pet hair and other messes.

Hunter Tower True HEPA Air Purifier — $99.95, originally $129.99

Breathe cleaner air in your home with this powerful purifier. On the high setting, it cleans 106 sq. ft. of air 112 times per day. It has an EcoSilver pre-filter and a HEPA filter, so it removes 99.97% of particles the size of .3 microns.

