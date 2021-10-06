This It Cosmetics Retinol & Night Cream Duo Is Worth $123 But It’s Only $60 — Plus, It Comes With a Bonus Gift

Tis the season of beauty gift sets. There’s a lot of different gift sets to wade through, but we cut through the noise to find a discounted set that is worth your money. At QVC right now, the It Cosmetics Hello Results Retinol & Beauty Sleep set only costs $59.60. If you were to purchase these two items separately, you would pay $123 total. So you’re saving more than 50 percent on this set — and you get a bonus mini Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara.

This retinol serum also includes Vitamin E and another powerhouse compound, niacinamide, which will help strengthen your skin barrier and reduce the appearance of your pores. Sometimes, retinol can be abrasive and cause dryness, but this retinol was formulated for sensitive skin specifically. And a little bit (specifically a pea-sized amount) goes a long way. Don’t use more than that on your face.

In this set, you’ll also get the Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep moisturizer. It’s got ceramides, Persian silk tree extract, jojoba seed oil and cactus flower extract. This luxe moisturizer will repair your skin in your sleep, exfoliating and hydrating it at the same time.

When you wake up in the morning, after letting your skincare do its work in your sleep, you can reach for the IT Cosmetics bonus gift you’ll receive. The Superhero Elastic Stretch mascara will lengthen your lashes and give them extra volume, which will make you look more awake (even if the morning coffee doesn’t work).

And if you’re an IT Cosmetics superfan, there are plenty of other sets to shop. We included two additional options below.

Switch up your beauty routine before the holidays hit with this perfect winter set.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup Cleanser & Confidence In A Cream — $38

With all of the holiday parties approaching, this makeup remover is a must-have. The Confidence in a Cream is also a powerhouse moisturizer, packed with ceramides, peptides, collagen and hyaluronic acid. It’ll firm up your skin and keep it super hydrated.

IT Cosmetics Hello Results Glycolic Serum & Secret Sauce Moisturizer Set — $69.96

Want glowing, healthy skin? This duo can help. You get the Hello Results Baby-Smooth Glycolic Treatment Serum + Caring Oil, which will increase cell turnover and then hydrate your skin, and the Secret Sauce moisturizer, which will firm up your skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

