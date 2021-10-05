If TikTok taught us one thing, it’s that you can’t go a week without grabbing a new trending product that’ll basically change your life. The latest product taking the platform by storm? Caudalie’s Instant Detox Mask. That miracle-working formula has been a fan favorite of celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Drew Barrymore, so you know this stuff is too good not to try. And if you have oily skin, this mask is especially perfect for you because of its powerful ingredients that suck away pesky impurities, especially around the nose and forehead.

TikTok influencer Mikayla Nogueira has talked about Caudalie in the past but she recently raved to her platform of over 11 million followers about the holy grail product again. She shared TikToker Amelia Olivia’s wow-worthy results, which led the internet to go wild, needing to know where to buy it immediately.

Luckily, it’s somehow in stock, but based on the track record of previous TikTok finds, it won’t be for long. Currently, you can shop the game-changing mask at Sephora, Dermstore, and Nordstrom.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Courtesy of Caudalie.

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask $39 Buy now Sign Up

This purifying clay mask is made with Grapeseed Polyphenols and natural caffeine, which help tighten pores and remove excess oil. One reason why this mask might have stepped into the spotlight recently is because it got a little makeover. Caudalie gave this cult-fave mask a sustainable packaging upgrade but kept the same iconic formula that’s hard-working but hydrating.

No matter your age, this mask is a must-have for just about anyone. Its creamy texture dries within minutes, and it essentially transforms into an oil vacuum. The instant detox mask is also lightly fragranced with soothing botanicals including lavender, parsley, and chamomile that’ll make your skincare routine feel like a spa. For best results, cleanse the skin first then apply the mask—this process will increase its efficacy since you’ve already cleaned your skin once.

Some reviewers also raved about how it made their acne even go away. One person said, “My acne decreased overnight whenever I use this mask! My skin also feels very soft and it’s definitely brighter as well.” And others have claimed that it’s an all-around youth potion in a bottle.

So, say no more! Grab this mask-of-the-moment now before it sells out.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: