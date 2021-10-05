Nordstrom Just Dropped Its Holiday Gift Guide—Here Are 7 Presents Under $50 You Should Buy

With supply chain and shipping issues abound, it might be time to think about holiday shopping a bit earlier this year. We weren’t ready either, but the holiday shopping season has officially begun. Here to help you to wade through all of the present options out there is Nordstrom’s newly launched Holiday Gifts inspiration hub. Whether you’re trying to search by age group, gender or price, Nordstrom’s got your back with curated sections of gifts.

If you’re shopping for gifts under $50, we combed through Nordstrom’s gift guide to streamline your shopping even further. There are seven options below for adults, kids, teens and everything in between. You might even want to add a few things to your cart for yourself. Good gifts don’t need to break the bank — it is the thought that counts after all.

Shopping for your loved ones can be difficult, especially when they insist that they don’t want anything — and you know that isn’t true. There are plenty of crowd-pleasing presents to be found, including best-selling Diptyque candles and UGG booties, and some hidden gems, like a Melissa & Doug diner playset. But as I mentioned earlier, you don’t want to wait too long to do your holiday shopping for fear that your gifts might not arrive in time.

If there isn’t something striking your fancy on this list, we’ve got plenty more present ideas where that came from. Check out our stocking stuffers picks or peruse our 2021 gift guide.

Bliss Plush Throw

Everyone could appreciate a cozy, plush throw for Christmas. This soft option has a decorative fringe, which elevates this blanket to gifting level, and comes in a variety of colors. Plus, it’s luxe without being too expensive.

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Nourishing Eye Cream

Treat the beauty obsessive in your life to this rich and hydrating eye cream. A little bit goes a long way, so avocado oil-packed cream will last for a long time.

DIPTYQUE Berries Candle

This luxe holiday candle will always be appreciated, no matter which size you pick. And when your friend or family member is done burning it, they can turn it into a stylish little decorative jar.

Melissa & Doug 41-Piece Star Diner Restaurant Play Set

Kiddos will go nuts over this highly detailed 41-piece play set. Just be prepared to attend the diner’s grand opening. It includes a little order-up bell, a menu, fake cash and many breakfast foods.

ZELLA Live In Pocket Joggers

After how much wear everyone’s sweatpants got last year, treat your loved one to a new pair of joggers. These top-rated Nordstrom joggers come in a variety of colors and they won’t break the bank.

UGG Bixbee Bootie

This bootie is maybe the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. It’s perfect for keeping baby’s feet warm, and new parents will be thrilled to get this gift. The booties come in six different shades and textures.

24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle

Now that everyone is either back in the office or preparing to go back into the office, a high-quality bottle that keeps beverages hot or cold is on the top of everyone’s list. This fan-favorite bottle comes in six different colors.

