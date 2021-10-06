Target Just Dropped the Cutest Desk Accessory & Planner Collab With Rifle Paper Co. & You’ll Want It All

Nothing gets us more excited than unpacking a brand new planner and a fresh set of unused pens. Luckily for us, Rifle Paper Co. teamed up with the planning brand, Mead Cambridge, for a dream desk accessory collaboration—exclusively for Target. Featuring over 30+ (!) new items like planners, staplers, journals, and more, this Target line has your organizing needs covered and in stunning florals and lemon patterns to boot.

The line features Rifle Paper Co.’s signature floral patterns that are guaranteed to make getting things done a lot more fun. The collection is available in stores and online and features everyday and giftable products that allow you to express yourself with bold colors and sophisticated gold accents. Prices range from $4 to $30, so you’ll definitely want to snag a few things at these wallet-friendly prices.

Rifle Paper Co.’s co-founder and CCO Anna Bond set out to design a one-of-a-kind collection that encompasses the Rifle Paper Co. design aesthetic and brand mission: “When designing the Rifle Paper Co. for Cambridge Collection, we were inspired to bring moments of beauty to everyday tasks,” Bond said in a press release that SheKnows received.

This isn’t the first time Target’s teamed up with Rifle Paper Co. Earlier this summer, they dropped a pretty collab with Venus razors that have made our shower time feel like a spa. So now, we want more. We’re totally itching for a bedding line next. Target, we’re waiting!

Ahead, check out 10 must-have items from the line—from stationery to desk accessories—that’ll help you stay on track in style. You can shop all the products on Target’s site here.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you'll love as much as we do.

Lemon Blossom Small Journal

This freshly-squeezed design features a stunning contrast between the bright lemons and baby blue background. The ruled paper will make note-taking a breeze and the two ribboned markers will help you quickly refer back to important pages. This whimsical journal is ideal for the writer who wants to feel like it’s summer all year.

Lemon Blossom - Rifle Paper Co. for Cambridge $9.99

Undated Desktop Calendar Blocks

Never lose track of what date it is with these cute blocks that are adorned with gold detailing. This block-style calendar features the brand’s iconic garden-party florals that mimic the design of handpainted flowers. This accessory is sure to brighten up your day, no matter how hectic things get.

Undated Desktop Block Calendar - Rifle Paper Co. for Cambridge $19.99

Dry-Erase Acrylic Desk Calendar

This dry-erase acrylic calendar is perfect for anyone who loves to save paper and likes to know what’s ahead for the entire month at a glance. The cheerful floral design pops against any surface and the gold grips add a chic touch while preventing it from slipping off your desk.

Horizontal Glass Board - Rifle Paper Co. for Quartet $28.99

2022 Spiral Floral Medium Planner

This art-worthy planner will encourage you to stay on track throughout the year. This planner contains double-sided pockets to store any documents you need, so they’re always at the ready. It also features monthly and weekly calendars, along with lined pages for notes.

2022 Weekly/Monthly Planner Medium Hardcover Floral Date - Rifle Paper $18.99

Pack of Four Floral Stickers

These stickers come in a pack of four and feature all of Rifle Paper Co.’s most recognizable patterns, including lemons and florals. The stickers include inspiring words and dreamy colors that’ll help you stay motivated.

4pk Stickers - Rifle Paper Co. for Cambridge $3.99

Gold Floral Scissors

These eye-catching gold scissors are wrapped in a gorgeous floral design that is seriously cutting edge. Slanted for an easier grip, these beautiful scissors cut with ease, and the precision tip ensures you won’t have jagged lines.

Scissors - Rifle Paper Co. for Cambridge $14.99

Small Spiral Primrose Notebook

Everyone needs a trusty notebook. This intricate floral one features calming white butterflies and relaxing flowers to keep you at ease. The small notebook also features perforated pages for easy tear-out, and they are lined so you can quickly write your ideas down in a pinch. The notebook is also small enough to fit into your bag.

Spiral Notepad Primrose - Rifle Paper Co. for Cambridg $12.99

Floral Pencil Cup

No desk is complete without a pretty pencil cup to corral pens, scissors, highlighters and more. This is also a thoughtful gift for someone who likes to paint but doesn’t have a convenient place to put their brushes.

Pencil Cup - Rifle Paper Co. for Cambridge $9.99

Acrylic Clipboard and Pad

This durable clipboard features a sturdy grip so papers stay put, and you can even write on it with dry-erase markers. It also comes with a ruled writing pad that coordinates perfectly with the board’s aesthetic. It can fit inside a backpack or work bag, and it’s a must-have for taking notes on the go.

Acrylic Clipboard with Writing Pad - Rifle Paper Co. for Cambridge $12.99

2022 Primrose Spiral Wall Calendar

Never miss an event again when this stunning calendar is hanging on your wall. Like everything in this exciting collab, no detail is left out—down to the golden hook.

2022 Wall Calendar Prim Rose - Rifle Paper Co. $11.99

