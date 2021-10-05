Sometimes you get so lost in the magic of Christmas that you forget about the tree arriving on time. We hate to break it to you, but yes, it is only October but it is time to buy a tree right now if you need a new one. Because of the pandemic, shipping delays are a thing again this year, and Christmas trees are one item that’s expected to not arrive on time (and have major price increases) if you wait too late to order. Don’t fret: We’ve rounded up some pretty faux evergreens on sale right now so your family can have a spectacular holiday that’s stress-free. Whether you’re looking for a classic tree, one that’s dusted with snow, or an extra fluffy tree, there are plenty of artificial trees to choose from.

Festive decor is one of the best parts of the holiday season. Nothing is better than sipping a cup of hot cocoa and enjoying Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” for the fifth time in a row while relaxing next to your glowing tree. And it’s especially an exciting change of scenery if you live in a tropical climate where you can spend Christmas morning in shorts instead of a parka.

No matter where or how you’re celebrating Christmas, we’ve got you covered with these gorgeous trees of all styles that look like the real deal—and are already majorly discounted—we’re talking up to $160 off! From QVC to Target and Amazon, you can shop all your favorite stores. There’s no telling how long they’ll be on sale, so if you like it, snag it ASAP. Most importantly, these picks will help you spend less time assembling and more time enjoying the holiday break.

The Multi-Colored Spectacle—$41 Off

Courtesy of Martha Stewart.

This gorgeous multi-colored tree (also available in clear lights) will be the star of Christmas morning. This Martha Stewart tree is flocked at the ends to mimic freshly fallen snow and comes with spare bulbs in case some burn out. The natural shape makes it look like it was freshly cut. Best of all, it’s $41 off at QVC right now, and first-time customers can get an additional $10 off with the code HOLIDAY at checkout (some exclusions apply).

The Easy Assembler—$160 Off

Courtesy of National Tree Company.

Prepping for Christmas isn’t always a breeze, but this easy-to-assemble tree is one thing that will make your holiday totally stress-free. This ultra-tall Christmas tree features over 1,000 lights and it’s fire-resistant too. On top of that, it’s almost half off! It features pre-attached branches that you can easily position once the base is together.

The Energy Saver—$57 Off

Courtesy of Target.

Saving money and enjoying the holidays? Yes, it can happen. This pretty Christmas tree is fully decorated with an array of pinecones for a unique touch. The tree is also decked out in energy-saving lights that will keep your energy bill low and save you time fussing over string lights.

The Fluffy Natural Tree—$155 Off

Courtesy of Industrial Lodge Home.

Nothing beats the look of a tree that has been cut straight from the forest. This beauty comes packaged in three sections, which is great for storage, and the branches perfectly fluff. This tree also includes a cute stand that you can wrap your tree skirt around. At 32 percent off, this is a deal you won’t want to pass up.

