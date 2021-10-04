Say Goodbye to Stains & Hello to a Healthier Smile With This Top-Rated Electric Toothbrush That’s 44% Off (Today Only!)

Now, we know we aren’t the only ones who dread going to the dentist only for them to tell us we need to brush and floss more (or worse, you’ve got cavities). The good news? We found an affordable electric toothbrush that will actually make you fall in love with brushing your teeth. Not only that, but it’ll help you get a brighter and whiter smile for 44 percent off the original price on Amazon right now. During this super flash sale, you can get the Oral-B Pro Smart series electric toothbrush for just $49 instead of its original price of $90. The limited-time deal ends in a little over nine hours, so you don’t have any time to waste. It’s pretty fancy too—you can use the Oral-B app and Bluetooth to track your brushing routine so you’ll always impress your dentist during check-ups.

The toothbrush can also monitor how hard you’re brushing or even if you’re brushing too soft. Hopefully, it should save you a trip or two to the dentist for a pro whitening treatment too. Oral-B promises that this toothbrush, from day one, will protect your gums and leave you with a pearly white smile. And unlike other electric toothbrushes, this one gives you custom options. This next-level brush boasts multiple settings: gum care, sensitive, and daily care. Oral-B is also rated #1 by dentists, so you can’t go wrong.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Oral-B Pro Smartseries Toothbrush

Courtesy of Oral-B. Courtesy of Oral-B

Amazon reviewers are raving about this genius toothbrush, which can also double as a great gift this holiday season. With over 2,200 reviews, people have been saying they love that the toothbrush vibrates every 30 seconds to remind them that they need to switch sides. Best of all, reviewers love that it reaches all the nooks and crannies of the mouth for a deep clean.

Oral-B Pro Smartseries Toothbrush 49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: