Finding the perfect foundation can be a frustrating (and sometimes expensive experience). It can be too cake-y, highlight your flaws rather than airbrushing them and come off your face in hours. Well, TikTok helped find a foundation that’s worth adding to your cart — and it’s budget-friendly. You’ve probably seen the Maybelline FitMe Matte + Poreless Foundation on drugstore shelves over the years, and this classic is absolutely worth it according to TikTok beauty gurus.

The FitMe foundation usually goes for $8 (a true steal!) but right now, it costs as little as $3. There are more than 35 shades to browse, so you’ll be able to find the right shade for your skin tone. The shades vary in price, so there’s a chance your discount might not be as steep as 61% off, but you’ll still get a deal.

And if you’re skeptical of TikTok reviewers, Amazon buyers are also a big fan of this liquid foundation. With more than 71,000 ratings and 4.5 stars, this is one of the most beloved foundations on all of Amazon.

“I’ve been using this foundation for a little over a year now and I absolutely love it,” An Amazon reviewer wrote. “It provides a natural, full coverage and you only need to apply a small amount. I have oily, sensitive skin and this has never caused me to breakout even if I leave it on for an evening workout session.”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation — Up to 61% Off

This oil-free foundation blurs pores, while providing all-day coverage. Reviewers recommend using a silicone-based primer with this foundation and setting it with loose powder.

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Makeup $3.15 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: