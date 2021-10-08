This TikTok-Famous Moisturizer Is the Product You Need to Save Your Skin This Winter — & It’s On Sale on Amazon

TikTok’s become our go-to source for beauty product recommendations— both drugstore or luxury. Over the last year, we’ve been stocking up on a bunch of affordable mascaras and cult-favorite hair bundles that are vetted by the social platform. And now, TikTok has given us something else to rave about, and it’s even 21 percent off right now as part of Amazon’s first Holiday Beauty Haul event, which just kicked off this week with epic flash deals. If you’ve yet to try Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Water Gel moisturizer, now’s the perfect time to add it to your cart. The gel is made with a derm-loved skincare ingredient, hyaluronic acid, which locks in moisture and is alcohol-free so it won’t dry out your skin.

This skin-saving moisturizer is a favorite of celebrities like Kerry Washington and Kristen Bell, and it can help with eczema and reduce the appearance of rashes. Right now, this TikTok-loved product has over 60,000+ reviews on Amazon, so you know it’s a must-have in your skincare routine. Famous TikTok influencer Mikayla Nogueira uses the Neutrogena cream herself and has raved about how moisturizing the gel is, leaving her skin supple and hydrated. Reviewers have tried high-end moisturizers too, but some claim that nothing beats this long-lasting (and super affordable!) gel formula.

Packed with ultra-hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, this gel moisturizer absorbs into the skin quickly, leaving you with a fresh face to take on your hectic mornings. The moisturizer can also be used as a makeup primer to help keep your foundation on longer. It retails for around $19, so you’re getting it for just under $15.

