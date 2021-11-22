Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Are Already Here — Get a Keurig, AirPods & More at a Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re only four days away from the biggest shopping holiday of the season. We’re sure you’ve already been making your lists, and checking them twice for gift ideas, advent calendars and so much more. But now, there’s a sale happening on Amazon that feels like nothing short of an early holiday miracle. Surprise — Black Friday is here early, and these prices simply can’t be missed.

Today’s Amazon Black Friday deals includes discounts on some of the most in-demand products out there. From the latest model of Apple AirPods, to Disney board games, Le Creuset kitchen accessories and so much more, Amazon really made it feel like Christmas came early with their deals. These epic deals cater to everything from tech to beauty, with products up to 70% off.

The many markdowns on Amazon’s site are ideal for those who love to get their holiday shopping done early, and as we keep counting down the days until the holidays are finally here, shopping Amazon’s deals is an absolute must — and you’ll want to hurry; we don’t know how long these deals will last! Check out some of our favorite items from Amazon’s deals below.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker — 40% Off

Get yourself a new FitBit for your 2022 fitness goals. You can save $40 on this fitness tracker, which boasts ten days of battery life, a heart-rate monitor and 20 exercise modes.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker — 38% Off

Love coffee but don’t have room for a huge coffeemaker? Treat yourself to this adorable Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker. It takes up less than 5 in. of counter-space and comes in vibrant colors. Plus, it’s $30 off.

Graco SlimFit 3 in 1 Car Seat — 30% Off

This carseat from Graco grows with your child, from your baby’s beginning stages when they’re in a rear-facing harness to when they’re ready for a highback booster. They can use this carseat until they hit 100 lbs. It’s currently 30 percent off.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case — 31% Off

Need something for the tech-obsessive in your life? Apple AirPods with Charging Case is the answer you’ve been searching for! Whether your loved one needs new AirPods or has never had a pair before, now’s the time to get them. These marked down AirPods are ideal for any Apple user. The set comes complete with its own charging cable and are super sleek and clean. At 31% off, these are a perfect gift for the holiday season.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt, Cerise — 31% Off

This holiday season is the perfect time to invest in the very best when it comes to your culinary skills. Luckily, Amazon is carrying Le Creuset’s Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven — and it’s available for 31% off! Make cooking a family affair with this kitchen essential. The Sauteuse Oven is ideal for soups, casseroles and one-pot meals, aka nearly everything you’ll be whipping up this holiday season! Treat yourself or someone you love to this stylish and sensible kitchen appliance.

Women’s Wool Socks — 57% Off

Finally, nothing says wintertime like a pair of cozy socks. Amazon has a major deal on Women’s Wool Socks, featuring a price tag that’s 57% off! These five pairs of festive socks come in an assortment of fun patterns that look the way a cozy winter day indoors feels. The colors are vibrant and totally unique for whoever wears them. Save a pair for yourself while getting a few for the ones you love.

