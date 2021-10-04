Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Here — Get Le Creuset, AirPods & More at a Discount

We know that it’s only October — but that also means we’re one month closer to the holiday season. We’re sure you’ve already been making your lists, and checking them twice for gift ideas, advent calendars and so much more. But now, there’s a sale happening on Amazon that feels like nothing short of an early holiday miracle. Surprise —Black Friday is here early thanks to their Epic Deals day, and these prices simply can’t be missed.

Today’s Amazon Epic Deals includes discounts on some of the most in-demand products out there. From the latest model of Apple AirPods, to Disney board games, Le Creuset kitchen accessories and so much more, Amazon really made it feel like Christmas came early with their deals. These epic deals cater to everything from tech to beauty, with products up to 70% off.

The many markdowns on Amazon’s site are ideal for those who love to get their holiday shopping done early, and as we keep counting down the days until the holidays are finally here, shopping Amazon’s daily deal is an absolute must — and you’ll want to hurry; this sale only lasts today! Check out some of our favorite items from Amazon’s deals below.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case — 31% Off

Image: Apple Apple.

Need something for the tech-obsessive in your life? Apple AirPods with Charging Case is the answer you’ve been searching for! Whether your loved one needs new AirPods or has never had a pair before, now’s the time to get them. These marked down AirPods are ideal for any Apple user. The set comes complete with its own charging cable and are super sleek and clean. At 31% off, these are a perfect gift for the holiday season.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $109.00 on Amazon.com

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt, Cerise — 40% Off

Image: Le Creuset Le Creuset.

This holiday season is the perfect time to invest in the very best when it comes to your culinary skills. Luckily, Amazon is carrying Le Creuset’s Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven — and it’s available for 40% off! Make cooking a family affair with this kitchen essential. The Sauteuse Oven is ideal for soups, casseroles and one-pot meals, aka nearly everything you’ll be whipping up this holiday season! Treat yourself or someone you love to this stylish and sensible kitchen appliance.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt, Cerise $179.95 on Amazon.com

Funko Disney Mickey and The Beanstalk Collector’s Edition — 20% Off

Image: Funko Funko

Revisit a classic fable and its fun new spin with the Funko Disney Mickey and The Beanstalk Collector’s Edition game. This board game is perfect for 2-4 players and ideal for kids ages 4 and up — so you can get the family in on the fun. Each player will try to collect food from the giant’s table, but don’t get noticed or those delicious morsels will be locked away! Find the golden harp, slide down the beanstalk, and save Happy Valley with the help of your friends in this fun board game.

Funko Disney Mickey and The Beanstalk Collector's Edition $23.99 on Amazon.com

Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set with 2 Sponge Blenders — 44% Off

Image: Real Techniques Real Techniques.

Whether it’s over Zoom or safely in-person, this year’s holiday get-togethers will be unlike any other. As you and your loved ones get ready, a perfect product leading up to that holiday party or New Year’s Eve shindig is Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set with 2 Sponge Blenders. This set includes four makeup brushes and two complexion sponges. The soft brush will feel so plush on any skin. Real Techniques’ set will have anyone and everyone looking and feeling their best for the holidays.

Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set with 2 Sponge Blenders $11.27 on Amazon.com

Women’s Wool Socks — 72% Off

Image: Amazon Amazon.

Finally, nothing says wintertime like a pair of cozy socks. Amazon has a major deal on Women’s Wool Socks, featuring a price tag that’s 72% off! These five pairs of festive socks come in an assortment of fun patterns that look the way a cozy winter day indoors feels. The colors are vibrant and totally unique for whoever wears them. Save a pair for yourself while getting a few for the ones you love.

Women's Wool Socks $8.49 on Amazon.com

