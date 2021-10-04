Target’s Selling a Dupe of Meghan Markle’s Favorite Away Suitcase for a Fraction of the Cost—& It’s Selling Out Fast

Now that the weather is getting colder, we can’t help but think about taking that ever-so-needed beach vacation. It may have been awhile since you last went on a getaway, so it might be time to invest in a durable new suitcase. But, let’s face it, dishing out more than $300 for luggage can be quite the burden on your wallet. Luckily, Target came out with their own line of luggage that looks nearly identical to Meghan Markle’s favorite luggage brand—Away. Markle even reportedly gifted them during her baby shower back in 2019 for Archie, and celebrities like Ashley Graham and Margot Robbie have been seen sporting the cult-favorite suitcase, so we need one ASAP.

Target’s version of Away’s large suitcase can last you several years for a fraction of the cost. Away’s large style costs $325, while Target’s is just $120. That’s $162 in savings! Best of all, It’s lightweight, sturdy, has enough pockets to fit just about anything you need and features an extendable design. Swivel wheels and a telescopic handle will make dashing to your gate a breeze too. And just like Markle’s favorite suitcase, this lookalike comes in an array of colors so it stands out at baggage claim. Some have even sold out already, so there’s no time to waste to add it to your cart if you’re eyeing a certain shade.

Below, check out some of the gorgeous colors that are still in stock. Hurry, there’s no guarantee that they’ll be there tomorrow!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Chic Neutral

Image: Target.

If you want something classic but tired of boring black, opt for this pretty tan hue that’s equally timeless. These suitcases aren’t just pretty, they’re smart too. The built-in lock keeps valuables safe and sound. Just don’t forget your lock code!

Hardside Spinner Suitcase - Tan $119.99 Buy now Sign Up

Dark & Sleek

Image: Target.

If you prefer something darker but don’t want black, this sleek gray option is the perfect pick. The color looks exactly like the gray Away luggage but it won’t break the bank.

Hardside Spinner Suitcase - Heather Gray $119.99 Buy now Sign Up

Something Blue

Image: Target.

This dreamy blue is one of our favorite picks because it’s different from the same old black everyone has, but it’s not so bold that you’ll be tired of it tomorrow. All the luggage colors feature an inner zip pocket and a mesh pocket perfect for storing even your biggest hair appliances.

Hardside Spinner Suitcase - Blue $119.99 Buy now Sign Up

Think Green

Image: Target.

A gorgeous color for anyone, the relaxing green hue stands out from the others, and it happens to only be $99 ($20 cheaper than the other colors!). Karlie Kloss even came out with her own collaboration with Away that features a green shade very similar to this one.

Hardside Spinner Suitcase - Green $99 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our gallery below: