Calling everyone who wishes they were an honorary Sanderson sister! Target is making sure we get everything we need this Halloween season to celebrate the spooky season from head to toe. From easy Halloween costumes for kids and couples to ghoulishly good decor, they’ve got us covered. But the newest must-have Halloween addition we spotted is truly something to scream about — in the best way: a Hocus Pocus-themed travel tumbler.

The clear plastic Hocus Pocus tumbler reads “Sanderson Sisters Potion” with a unique depiction of the sisters everyone loves, Winifred, Sarah, and Mary. Wrapped around the sisters is a detailed, black-lined design with a third eye, crescent moon, and skull and crossbones.

It holds up to 20 ounces, so if you’re jonesing for a large coffee, there are no worries. Chug that large coffee with no worries and extra trips to Starbucks. The lid is specifically designed for no unwanted spills, so no coffee on your lap when you hit a speed bump.

It’s produced by Silver Buffalo, a trendsetting home decor company. And if you’re more of a mug type of person, no worries. The same manufacturer also has a stylish, ceramic Hocus Pocus mug in the same design and size for only $22.

Hocus Pocus was released back in 1993, and nearly 30 years later, it’s still a Halloween staple for many families.

So no matter your beverage cup preferences, there’s an option for everyone to embody one of Halloween’s favorite spooky trio. Just add your own potion and go!

