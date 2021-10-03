5 Beyond-Easy Couples Costumes You Can Get At Target Right Now

Whether you have a fun family Halloween party planned to go to or plan on bringing your costume game while your kids are trick or treating, having a simple Halloween costume makes everything a bit easier. Sometimes, going the couple route with costumes can be way more fun (and easier), especially with this whirlwind of a year. So here are five easy-to-wear couples costumes to wear this Halloween from Target:

Couples Costume PB&J Target.

They’re the peanut butter to your jelly, literally. This simple costume will get plenty of laughs, and plenty of uses. They’re both comfortable and easy to wear, but keep in mind that only the tunics come with this set! So be prepared to think outside the box with the other parts of this costume.

Couples Costume of Power Couple Target.

If you’re looking for something a bit cheeky, a bit unique, then look no further than this power outlet costume set. No matter where you are, you’ll definitely be the “power couple.”

Couples Costume Smores Target.

If you have more of a sweet tooth, maybe switch out a scary costume for a smores ensemble. Instead of being the subject of a scary story, be the sweetest couple at the party.

Couples Costumes of Cow Onesie Target.

If you’re impartial to a good onesie, then look no further than this adorable Cow Couple Costume. Cow print has been huge this past year, so it’s no wonder Target is hopping on the cow train this spooky season.

Couples Costume of Ham and Cheese Target.

You’ve heard of PB&J, you’ve also heard of smores, but if you’re itching for something new, then try a classic Ham and Swiss couples costume. This set is for sure a contender for any funny costume contest you and your partner will enter.

