Yes, a Dolly Parton Advent Calendar Exists — & Every Fan Needs It

Ready to have a “Holly, Dolly” Christmas this year? We are — and it’s easier than ever this year, thanks to the news that Williams-Sonoma is selling an exclusive Dolly Parton Advent Calendar. And like everything Dolly-related it’s sure to be a hit!

Williams-Sonoma already wowed us with a The Mandalorian Advent calendar, and now they’re giving us Dolly?! The holidays came early, we think. And speaking of the Dolly Parton Advent Calendar, let’s start with the cover: it’s adorned with a classic illustration of Parton with a Christmas wreath wrapped around her on a white background. So festive! And what’s inside is just as sweet: The 24 compartments each contain a colorfully wrapped treat; open them up and you’ll find “some of Dolly’s favorites, including chocolates, caramels, gummies, and mints.” We’re talking about Red Poles (a chewy strawberry gummy with sweet crème), Champagne Bubbles (gumdrops covered in crunchy nonpareils), Starlight Mints, Sour Santas, and Twist Wrapped Caramels, to name a few.

Williams-Sonoma

Dolly Parton Advent Calendar $39.95 Buy now Sign Up

The Williams-Sonoma exclusive retails for $39.95. And if you need more Dolly to make your holiday jolly, Williams-Sonoma is also selling a 26-piece holiday-themed cookie-cutter set for $29.95 on the site.

Williams-Sonoma.

Dolly Parton Cookie Cutter Set $30 Buy now Sign Up

Honestly, aside from Parton herself, what could be sweeter?

