Finding the perfect moisturizer for your skin isn’t easy, and if you’re anything like us, you’re always on the lookout for a new product that actually does what you need it to do — without breaking the bank. I mean, no one wants to drop a lot of money on a skincare product only to find out it’s too thick, too perfumey, or too whatever, and then be stuck with it. (Sound familiar?) But if you’re looking for a wrinkle-fighting hero product that’s easy on your wallet, look no further: Amazon reviewers are raving about IFUDOIT Retinol Cream — and it’s only $10.

Yep, we said $10. IFUDOIT Retinol Cream on Amazon has reviewers buzzing. Not only does it moisturize, but it claims to help prevent wrinkles, minimize dark spots, and even reduce acne scars.

The cream contains 2.5 percent active Retinol, as well as Hyaluronic Acid, and a slew of natural ingredients such as shea butter, jojoba oil, aloe, green tea extract, vitamin B5, and more. It claims to “boost hydration levels, speed cell turnover, restore lost elasticity and ensure long-lasting moisturizing all day long.”

With more than 1,200 reviews and a 4.4 stars rating, it’s clearly a hit with beauty lovers. One reviewer posted, “Love this retinol cream. It is moisturizing without being greasy. It has a pleasant scent and seems to minimize wrinkles. I’ll buy it again!”

