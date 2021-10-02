Costco Is Selling a Chic, Two-Tier Lazy Susan That Will Elevate Your Holiday Entertaining

Believe it or not, the holidays are just around the corner, and it’s never too early to start getting ready. Whether it be a head start on buying all the gifts on your list or planning a dinner party, it’s time to start looking for ideas that will make the busy holiday season easier — and on that front, Costco has us covered in so many ways. The latest find that’s caught our eye? This Mikasa 2-Tier Lazy Susan that’s perfect for holiday entertaining.

The popular Instagram account @costcobuys spotted the chic accessory (again!) writing, “This wonderful 2-in-1 lazy Susan I’ve posted about before is $10 off right now! It rotates for easy access and is configurable in three different ways!”

Many Costco shoppers were excited about the find, which will add a country-chic touch to any home, thanks to the mango wood and burnished, iron accent bands. One wrote, “It’s sturdy and it looks fantastic in my kitchen!” Another posted, “Convenient and pretty. Adds hometown country feel to your kitchen.”

Like any lazy Susan, this one rotates for convenient access to all the edible holiday goodies you’ll have on display, but this one also disassembles, so you can use the trays separately. And the design ensures that everything will stay in place, so won’t have any disastrous spillages.

Even better: As @costcobuys mentioned, this lazy Susan is on sale right now. It originally sells in-store for $39.99, but you can get it now for $10 off. (Prefer to order online? It’s still on sale, but will cost you just a bit more: $36.99 compared to the original $46.99.)

The sale will last until October 24, so make sure you grab a couple for that holiday party you’ve been planning.

Don’t have a Costco membership? No worries. Luckily, Amazon has a similar lazy Susan from the same manufacturer for even less. Check out this Gourmet Basics by Mikasa Haven 2-Tier Lazy Susan in Black for $30.

Either way, a lazy Susan is a perfect way to show off all the treats you cook up this holiday season.

