Get $500 Worth of Beauty Products in This $115 Advent Calendar — It’s Bound to Sell Out

Fall has officially arrived, which means that it’s time to start thinking about the holidays. If you can’t get enough of those classic holiday movies, sweet treats and gift shopping, then you really should treat yourself to a beauty advent calendar this year.

For any skin care obsessive or makeup fiend, a beauty advent calendar is a must-have. It’s the gift that keeps on giving. For 25 days, you’ll get a little beauty treat to motivate you to get through the busiest time of the year. If that sounds like it’s up your alley, you should check out the best beauty advent calendar out there: The LookFantastic calendar. It has $500 worth of products and has sold out every year for the past six years, so you’ll want to order this sooner rather than later.

It costs $115 and you’ll get fan-favorite brands like NARS, Kate Somerville, Shiseido and more hidden within these little calendar doors. So basically, you’re saving $385 and giving yourself the ultimate before-Christmas present. Instead of looking and feeling amazing post-holiday, you can work your new gifts into your routine before that work party or family gathering.

We can’t tell you much more about the products inside, unfortunately — even we don’t know what else is hiding in there. But we do know there are 25, and they fall into the hair, makeup and skincare categories.

The calendar officially became available today and was available for preorder prior, so you shouldn’t wait too long to jump on it. And if this one doesn’t suit you, you can find more here.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

25-Day Advent Calendar

We’ll give you a few sneak peeks at what you can find inside: Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate, NARS Blush, ESPA Active Nutrient Clean & Green Detox Night Mask, Aveda Botanical Repair Treatment and Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturising Cleanser. To find out the rest, you’ll have to buy it for yourself.

LOOKFANTASTIC Advent Calendar $115 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: