Holiday Decor Has Already Dropped at Costco & It’s All Stunning

This holiday season, do more than deck the halls with boughs of holly. Head straight to Costco, instead, and fill your cart with all of the warehouse retailer’s newly released holiday decor, all of which are not only affordable but also — and more importantly — stunning. From golden, statuesque deer to 7-foot white LED birch trees, here’s just a sneak peek of what you can expect to find at Costco stores this holiday season.

First up, Costco’s three-piece set featuring a tree flanked by two wreath-wearing, nearly 2-feet-tall holiday deer. The set not only looks great in any home this holiday season, but it shockingly costs less than $50.

Next, add some sparkle to your home — either indoors or outdoors — with Costco’s 7-foot birch tree with LED lights. Available for just $100, the threes are so pretty, you could leave them up year-round.

Love gnomes? Costco’s selling a set of three adorable holiday gnomes — all donning long, white beards — for $39.99

Plus, you can pick up a doormat featuring a family of holiday garb-dressed gnomes for just $10.

And last, but certainly not least, Costco’s selling oversized ornaments for $74.99 each. Choose from two designs: a red ornament garnished with golden snowflakes, and a red and green-hued ornament boasting a geometric design.

