Sephora has given the world an early holiday present by releasing their holiday gift sets before October even begins. If you love all things skincare, makeup and hair, you’re going to want to browse these gift sets now. Whether you want to treat yourself to a little something special before the holidays or get your presents and stocking stuffers early, the holiday gift set section on Sephora’s website is full of amazing deals.

Gift sets are my favorite kind of beauty gift. You can try curated sets of products by high-quality brands like Drunk Elephant, Olaplex and Charlotte Tilbury. The sets usually have high values — up to $193 — and cost much less. In the best case scenario, you can save roughly $100. They’re also widely appreciated presents by most demographics — no matter if you’ve got a TikTok-obsessed teen who wants to try out makeup trends or a hard-to-please mother-in-law who loves her serums.

And this year, I wouldn’t recommend waiting too long to shop for holiday gifts. I, myself, am a notoriously late shopper. I’ll wait until mid-December to add presents to my cart. But this year, there are widely documented supply chain issues. Even I will be changing my ways and buying presents in October and November, which I highly recommend. Sephora’s most coveted gift sets, like Glow Recipe, might also sell out as we get closer to the holidays. So if you see something that you know want, don’t hesitate.

And if you’re looking for more beauty fun, we suggest perusing some beauty advent calendars before you go.

Glow Recipe

Featuring the TikTok-famous Dew Drops, Watermelon PHA+BHA Toner and Hyaluronic Clay, this watermelon Glow Recipe gift set will hydrate your skin and smooth out your skin’s texture. This dreamy set is your opportunity to go all in on this beloved brand.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Magic Kit $46

Drunk Elephant

A Drunk Elephant set for $28!? That’s almost unheard of. This set is basically a nightcap for your skin, according to the brand. You chase away dead skin sells with the Glycolic Night Serum and follow it with a light, but creamy moisturizer.

Drunk Elephant Call It A Night Glycolic Serum + Moisturizer duo $28

Sunday Riley

If you’ve been wanting to try Sunday Riley — now’s your chance. This set is valued at $193 and includes heavy-hitters like Ceramic Slip, Pink Drink, Good Genes and Luna. Winter may be coming, but you’ll be more than ready for it.

Sunday Riley Go To Bed With Me Complete Anti-Aging Night Routine $93

Olaplex

Say goodbye to dry, damaged hair with this comprehensive set from Olaplex. It contains a repairing serum, a shampoo, a conditioner and a bonding oil to rejuvenate weak and brittle strands.

Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials $60

Charlotte Tilbury

Pillow Talk is a beauty-world favorite. This shade is universally flattering — yes, that means it works on every skin tone. This set, which is valued at $71, includes a Matte Revolution Lipstick, Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Jewel Lip Gloss and Collagen Lip Bath all in the Pillow Talk shade.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set $45

Tatcha

This Meghan Markle-favorite brand has a cart-worthy gift set this holiday season. It comes with The Liquid Silk Canvas, Luminous Dewy Skin Mist and the Serum Stick, so you can take your skincare routine with you everywhere.

Tatcha Dewy Skin Favorites on the Go $60

LANEIGE

Chapped lips season has officially arrived, and this stocking stuffer is a must-have for everyone this year. You get five mini LENEIGE Sleeping Masks in this set, which will keep your lips smooth and moisturized all winter long.

LANEIGE Midnight Minis Set $18

Biossance

Biossance is not an inexpensive brand, so when we found out that they’ve got a gift set full of their cult-fave squalane products, we had to include it. This set is valued at $174, but you can get it for $92.

Biossance Oceana Set $92

Sephora

A perfect stocking stuffer, Sephora’s Holiday Vibes collection boasts seven skincare products. It hasn’t arrived online just yet, but this budget-friendly set is definitely one to look out for.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Holiday Vibes - 7 Piece Skincare Essentials Set $12

