Skincare Lovers Rejoice: Drunk Elephant Is Finally at Ulta Beauty!

We love Ulta Beauty and Sephora equally, but sometimes, it’s just convenient when you can shop the same products at both retailers. And now, a skincare-junkie-favorite is now stocked at Ulta Beauty in addition to Sephora, so you can get everything you need in one swoop. The day has finally come that Drunk Elephant is available at Ulta Beauty, so it looks like we’ve got another reason to shop besides the Fall Haul event and advent calendars.

In case you’ve never tried the coveted skincare line, which, yes does get you drunk on skincare, this is the perfect time to give it a whirl. The brand’s widely loved line is made with a high percentage of active ingredients at skin-friendly pH levels, and all are easily absorbed for fast and effective results. The products are made without “The Suspicious 6″—the ingredients the brand believes are at the root of most skin issues. The brand recommends sticking a routine to get maximum results, so it’s time to treat your skin to something good.

Ahead, check out some of Drunk Elephant’s star products to get your fall routine underway.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial

If you buy one product from Drunk Elephant, it needs to be this clinical-inspired facial treatment. This holy grail “baby facial” does exactly as its name suggests. With 25% AHA and 2% BHA, this youth-boosting formula reveals a more smooth, glowy complexion with each use. It’s strong, so only use once weekly.

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum

This extremely potent vitamin C serum is loaded with enzymes and to brighten the skin—it’s a must for tackling dark spots.

Protini Polypeptide Cream

This protein-packed moisturizer works overtime to improve the skin’s overall tone, texture, and firmness right away. Amino acids help add a youthful bounce to skin.

