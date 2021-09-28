This Oprah-Loved Body Butter Sold Out Instantly Last Year, & Now It’s at Sephora (In Chic Gift Sets, Too!)

When Oprah featured 54 Thrones on her list of Favorite Things last year, naturally, it sold out immediately. And many of us have been left with dry, cracked hands since. Finally, Sephora has answered our prayers because you can now snag the Oprah-loved and Black-owned brand at the retailer—just in time for Fall and Winter! Hurry, who knows if it’ll stay in stock this time around.

The individual body butter is just $24, and a little goes a long way. It’s made with two kinds of rich shea butters that offer long-lasting hydration to get you through the most frigid days of winter. Available in five spa-worthy scents inspired by a different African country, this beauty treat is one that’ll elevate your beauty routine instantly.

And just in time for holiday gifting, you can shop these luxe hand and body lotions in ready-to-go gift sets.

Psst: the holidays will be here before you know it, and shipping delays are going to be a thing again, so hop to it! In addition to all the fun gift sets Sephora just dropped, you can snag this beauty butter trio too for everyone you know. And at just $29, we’re grabbing one for ourselves too! There’s also a deluxe $80 set if you really want to show someone how much they mean to you this holiday.

