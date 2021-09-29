Nordstrom’s Selling the Voluspa Candle Advent Calendar of Our Dreams — & It’s Going to Sell Out Fast

With autumn in full swing, we know you’re already planning for the season ahead, and we’re not just talking about those cold winter months. Actually, your mind is probably already set on the upcoming holiday season! With so much to do (and buy) in the next few months, we know you need all the help you can get on everything from stocking stuffers, to gifts for everyone on your list, and those special advent calendars. Fortunately, Nordstrom has the perfect Voluspa Advent Calendar Candle Set — and you’ll want to get it before it’s gone!

While there are some advent calendars that are for kids to enjoy, this one is perfect for you or someone in your life who just adores scented candles during the holidays — and, honestly, who doesn’t?! The Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set comes complete with a set of 12 candles from Voluspa’s Japonica collection, featuring scents like White Cypress, Spice Pumpkin Latte, Baltic Amber, and so many more. Each candle is filled to the brim with wax, so you can keep those candles lit well into the season. The beautiful candlelight won’t just emit the warm scents from the candle, it’ll also make its colorful vessel glow and become the perfect addition to your seasonal decor.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set

Image: Voluspa Voluspa.

Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set $150 Buy now Sign Up

This advent calendar candle set also comes in a fun, colorful box with a hint of psychedelic flair. The colors mimic the gorgeous hues of each candle, and make for a perfect display for nearly any spot in your house. Who said that advent calendars were just for kids? Smell the scents of the holiday season and order your own Voluspa Advent Calender Candle Set now at Nordstrom before they’re gone!

Before you go, click here to see some of the best weighted blankets