Super-Size Bottles of These Fan-Favorite Olaplex Products Are on a Rare Sale, But Hurry Because They’re Selling Fast

If you’ve ever gotten your hair lightened, dyed, straightened, or curled, in a salon or at home, you probably noticed that afterward, your hair needed some help. Using harsh chemicals to lighten hair or hight heat to style it can weaken your strands, making them parched, frizzy, prone to breakage, and even stretchy – unless you use a product like Olaplex, that is. The Olaplex system works to actually repair damaged hair, not just smooth down damage so it’s less visible. And now, you can get a super-sized bottle of their iconic No. 3 Hair Perfector along with their 3-Piece Bond Building Hair Kit on sale at QVC for just $70.

If you purchased every item in this bundle individually, it would set you back $112, and as a bundle, it’s usually $85. But right now, you can score the Olaplex 3-Piece Bond Building Hair Kit and No. 3 Hair Perfector bundle for just $69.96.

The kit includes four products. The No. 0 Bond Building Treatment is designed to be used right before the No. 3 Hair Perfector. It preps your hair for the hair perfector, making it better able to absorb nutrients, strengthening your strands, rebuilding your hair bonds, and enhancing all of the benefits offered by the No. 3 Hair Perfector.

You should always follow No. 0 with No. 3, but you can also use No. 3 on its own. This iconic Hair Perfector is a sort of Holy Grail product for people with hair damage from heat styling, lightening, and coloring. This at-home treatment reduces breakage, repairs damage, protects your hair structure, and strengthens your tresses, for glossy, frizz-free locks. Even better? In this bundle, you get it in an 8.5-ounce bottle, instead of the standard 3.3 ounces.

Follow these treatments with the Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, both of which also help protect hair against chemical, heat, and mechanical damage, reduce frizz, and moisturize.

You can buy the whole bundle exclusively on QVC now, while it’s on sale, either in one payment or in five installments of just $13.99. But hurry, because the deal won’t last! Your hair will thank you.

