This TikTok-Viral Mascara Gives You Telescopic Lashes & Is a Steal During Ulta Beauty’s Fall Haul Event

There’s nothing like enjoying a fun, fresh makeup trend. And when it coincides with one of the biggest sales events of the year, we’re more than here for it. L’Oréal’s Telescopic Mascara had a major moment on TikTok just a few months ago, and it happens to part of Ulta Beauty’s coveted Fall Haul savings event. This mascara has been described as “the one to beat” amongst other brands — and for a good reason! Not only will you get the results you want from this mascara, but you can get it for just $7.50 right now. This is not a drill!

Back in late April, journalist Casey DelBasso tried the mascara for herself and the results totally lived up to her expectations. The beauty product reached a new kind of popularity when the hashtag #lorealtelescopic was trending with more than 42 million views on TikTok, DelBasso wrote via Today. Now, it definitely a fan-favorite for its eyelash enhancing formula and benefits. Plus, unlike some mascaras, this particular tool will only serve to enhance your natural beauty.

As part of Ulta Beauty’s Fall Haul event, select mascaras are two for $15, and yep, this product is part of the deal! So you’ll get to road test two new mascaras for a steal.

L’Oréal Telescopic Mascara — $7.50

L’Oréal’s Telescopic Mascara lengthens lashes up to 60 percent and is completely odorless. This tool is also ophthalmologist and allergy-tested, so you can feel assured that this product won’t damage your natural lashes or impact your eyes when used properly. Even better, this mascara is ideal for those who have sensitive eyes and wear contact lenses.

The brush for this mascara is also unlike any other. There’s a comb feature to the Flexible Precision elastomer brush that easily separates your lashes, giving you a full look that could rival even fake lashes! Your lashes will be totally clump-free with this mascara, and at just $7.50 when you take advantage of the two for $15 deal, it’s a total steal during Ulta Beauty’s Fall Haul savings event.

