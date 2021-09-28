Run, Don’t Walk: Ulta Beauty’s Fall Haul Event Includes Pumpkin Spice Candles for Just $10

The brisk, autumn temperatures are finally here, which means it’s time to stock-up on some of your favorite scented candles. While you could spend hours searching for the best scents and deals out there, you don’t have to look further than Ulta Beauty. They’re having their annual Fall Haul savings event, happening now through October 2nd, and it’s the perfect time to get great deals on your favorite scented candles and so much more. Some of the best, fall candles are up to 50 percent off at Ulta Beauty, and these prices won’t last long!

Despite the chillier temperatures, fall is all about warm scents to make us feel nice and cozy. Ulta Beauty features a confectionary of pumpkin spice, caramel cookie, crisp apple, and so many more among their candle selection. These scents will waft through every corner of your home, just as if you walked in and brought the season along with you! Plus, with prices like these, you can rest assured that you’re not only getting a quality candle — you’re also getting a great deal. So, what are you waiting for? There are only a few more days left in Ulta Beauty’s Fall Haul savings event, so nab your favorite candles while you can!

Psst: Along with candles, Ulta Beauty has a great selection of scented foam soaps on sale, too. Get your candle, a foaming soap, and even Ulta Beauty’s Advent Calendar before you check out.

Pumpkin Spice Scented Soy Blend Candle — $10

Ulta Beauty’s Pumpkin Spice Scented Soy Blend Candle is an absolute must-have for your fall decor. This candle comes complete with notes of candied ginger crystals, pumpkin, allspice, and pecan toffee, so any room in your home will smell as warm and comforting as a cozy fall day.

Caramel Cookie Scented Soy Blend Candle — $10

Hungry for something scrumptious this season? Ulta Beauty has the perfect compromise with this Caramel Cookie Scented Soy Blend Candle. Delicious scents of salted caramel, toffee crunch, and vanilla ice cream will waft straight from your kitchen and throughout your house — especially when you just need a day off from baking. It’s a delicious and delectable fall scent, and the design featuring a few hungry bears is such an added plus for aesthetic!

Crisp Apple Scented Soy Blend Candle — $10

Bring the apple orchard into your home with Ulta Beauty’s Crisp Apple Scented Soy Blend Candle. All of your favorite scents from the autumn outdoors will find a perfect place in your home this season. This candle comes complete with scents featuring crisp apple, apple blossom, and fresh pear. What a perfect way to enjoy a fall day!

Toasted Fireside Scented Soy Blend Candle — $10

You know those fall nights when the wind is more brisk than usual, and the day is just a bit dreary? Well, this candle is here to save the day. Ulta Beauty’s Toasted Fireside Scented Soy Blend Candle is the perfect remedy to those chilly nights, and will fill your home with scents of ebony woods, aged bourbon, vanilla musk, and pink peppercorn. Cozy up with this candle for a perfect night in!

Iced Pumpkin Scented Soy Blend Candle — $10

Finally, if you’re looking for the right scent to segue into winter, this candle will surely carry you through November and into early December. Ulta Beauty’s Iced Pumpkin Scented Soy Blend Candle combines the signature scents of autumn with a chilled effect. This candle includes scents such as white pumpkin, sugared chai, vanilla, and frosted woods. What a perfect way to end the fall season!

