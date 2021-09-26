Amazon Has a Columbia Fleece Jacket for 33% Off That You’ll Be Wearing All Season

Fall is finally here! Which means, the cold weather is slowly approaching. As much as we love that crisp air, if it’s chilly outside and we aren’t bundled up in a warm coat, it isn’t very enjoyable. The perfect jacket can really make the weather that much more comfortable. Although it may not be sweater weather yet, it is creeping up on us fast. So why not get ahead of winter shopping and invest in an awesome coat that’ll keep you comfortable all season long. Amazon is selling a Columbia fleece jacket that is currently 33% off, and it’s seriously so cute.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Is it just us or do fleece jackets remind you of curling up on the couch with a nice blanket. They’re just so soft and warm. If you love simple pieces that have a pop of color, this Columbia fleece jacket is perfect for you. It’s a beautiful shade of blue and even the zippers match. The pricing does vary by size, but a lot of the sizes are on sale for only $39.99 from $60. Talk about an awesome deal. Our favorite part of this jacket is that you don’t need to take it to the dry cleaners; it’s machine washable. We’ve got a feeling you busy moms will love the convenience of being able to throw it in the wash.

Image: Columbia. Image: Columbia.

Women's Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Overall, if you’re in the market for a new jacket consider this Columbia fleece jacket available on Amazon. It’s lightweight making it perfect for the transition between seasons. Who doesn’t love a comfy, reliable coat? We sure know we do.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: