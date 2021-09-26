Having a go-to skincare routine is super important for keeping your skin a priority in your life. There are so many products on the market, and it’s very easy to feel overwhelmed by the choices, especially if you aren’t a skincare guru. Outside of just washing your face and using a moisturizer, serums are a great way to customize your routine. They can help with your skincare needs and goals. Maybe you’re looking for a Vitamin-C serum to brighten up your face, or a Retinol serum to help with anti-aging. Either way, Amazon has a ton of skincare products available on its website, and we may have just found one we’re already excited about. It’s a 10% Niacinamide serum from Cos De BAHA and according to Amazon reviewers, it’s pretty great. The best part? It’s currently on sale for only $10.

This niacinamide serum looks awesome. Not only does it contain Niacinamide, but it also has hyaluronic acid. It claims to “fight wrinkles and free radical damage while protecting your complexion from UV rays.” Customers have also been loving the serum, writing, “I will continue to use this everyday since it was not only a cure for my eczema ravaged face, but a beauty product i think took 15 years off my face.” Another shared, “I am not a customer who is easy to impress. Aging, tired, dull, blemished and overall lackluster appearance to my skin. Within a week of using Cos De Baha 10% Niacinamide Serum, my skin is radiant.”

Image: Cos De BAHA. Image: Cos De BAHA.

Niacinamide Serum $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

With reviews like that and a price tag so low, we seriously think this may be a winner. If you’re looking for a serum to help improve your skin, this may the perfect one to try out. We’ve got a feeling this could become a new addition to our skincare routine, and we couldn’t be more excited to try it.

Before you go, check out Beauty Products at Costco below: