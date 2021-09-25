This Oprah-Loved Tea Brand Has a Delicious Pumpkin Spice Flavor You Need for Fall

If there is one flavor that dominates the fall season, it’s pumpkin spice. Whether it’s a pumpkin spice latte, a pumpkin spice cake a pumpkin spice hot cocoa bomb, the flavor is pretty much everywhere. We love how it reminds us of fall and just how comforting the taste can be. Well, what if we told you there was a pumpkin spice tea available on Amazon. It’s Vahdam’s pumpkin spice blend and it looks seriously scrumptious. Oh yeah, and Oprah’s even a fan of the tea brand.

This tea is available on Amazon in a 30 pack for only $14.99. The ingredients are really what have us wanting to try it ASAP. It’s got turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, pumpkin extracts and turmeric extracts. Talk about a blend that’ll warm your belly. We have a feeling after a cup of this, we’ll totally be in the fall spirit. If you struggle with caffeinated drinks, or try to avoid caffeine as much as possible, this tea is perfect for you. It’s caffeine free, so you won’t have to worry about it keeping you up all night. Vadham is also a carbon and plastic neutral brand. We love supporting businesses that are doing their best to care for the planet.

If you’re looking for a new tea to fall in love with this fall season, look no further than this Vahdam Organic Pumpkin Spiced Herbal Tea. We’ve got a feeling it’s going to become our go-to drink to make at home.

