This Rare MasterClass Buy 1, Get 1 Free Deal Means Black Friday Came Early

Everyone’s got that person in their life that is impossible to buy for. No matter how well you get to know them, finding something that’ll be satisfy them can be difficult. Our go-to gift for people who you’ve got no clue what to buy for is MasterClass. It’s a website full of classes taught by the top people in their fields; like Anna Wintour teaching us about creativity and leadership or Gordon Ramsay sharing his cooking skills and tips, there’s pretty much a class for everyone’s interests. If you’re looking to get ahead of any birthday or holiday shopping, MasterClass is having a deal on its memberships that we had to share with you; they’re currently doing a buy one membership, get one free sale. And, yes, it’s the same as their Black Friday one.

If you’ve been wanting to check out MasterClass, now’s the time. You can treat yourself to a membership and be given a second one for free, perfect for gifting to a friend or family member who you think would love it too. How cool is that? There are three different membership plans available; The standard plan is $15 a month. If you plan on gifting it to a couple or large family, we’d recommend the plus and premium plans. On plus, two devices can watch at the same time and on premium up to six devices can watch at the same time. Just so you know, all plans are billed annual, but the plus membership breaks down to $20 a month and the premium to $23 a month. With such a wide array of classes, we’ve got a feeling that whoever you give this to will find a course that they love.

For over one hundred courses by top people in their field, we think this price is totally worth it. This deal basically means you are getting two plans at half price, so if you were thinking about gifting this to someone you know, now’s the time to do it!

