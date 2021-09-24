The Internet’s Favorite Chic Weighted Blanket Is Now at Nordstrom—Just in Time for Fall & Winter

Do you feel that? The temperatures are dropping and autumn is officially here. Before you know it, winter will be on the way, too, and you know what that means. It’s basically blanket season, and we have our eyes set on the super comforting Bearaby Weighted Knit Blankets that just dropped at Nordstrom. In fact, this is now the first retail store where you can buy them. These warm and cozy blankets are ideal for the colder temperatures heading our way the next few months and they can help ease anxiety too. Breathable and available in chic colors, they’ll blend into your home effortlessly. And get this: they’re wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable. Talk about a dream come true for those of us with kids around. Don’t believe us? Just see for yourself.

Bearaby has made itself known as the premiere weighted blanket, thanks to its use of natural materials, namely organic cotton, to help you sleep better. Self-care should be rooted in elements that are good for you and good for the world you live in, which is exactly Bearaby’s mission. The brand was given the honor of being named the Best Weighted Blanket by the Sleep Foundation just last year — so when you buy Bearaby, you know you’re investing in the best. These calming colors, coupled with the relaxing weighted material will surely make for the best night of sleep or nap time you can have this fall and winter. Take a look at our favorites below!

Organic Cotton Weighted Knit Blanket in Midnight Blue — $259

This gorgeous Organic Cotton Weighted Knit Blanket in Midnight Blue is absolutely perfect for those nights in during winter. The fabric is completely wrinkle-resistant and is machine washable. Can’t you picture yourself wrapped up in this weighted wonder? It’s an investment you won’t regret.

Knit Organic Cotton Weighted Blanket in Moonstone Grey — $249

Want a more neutral color to brighten up your space? This Organic Cotton Weighted Blanket in Moonstone Grey will go with just about any decor. This blanket measures 40 x 70 inches, and it’s perfect for those mid-day naps that you need during autumn. As the leaves change color, you can rest easy in this gorgeous blanket that will take you all the way through frigid winter temps.

Knit Organic Cotton Weighted Blanket in Cloud White — $249

Ever wondered what it might feel like to curl up in a cloud? Now, that dream can become a reality with the Organic Cotton Weighted Knit Blanket in Cloud White. This soft and comforting material will lull you to sleep either late at night, or just for a mid-day nap. The warm, inviting texture will surely soothe you to sleep, and keep you nice and warm during those brisk fall days and cold winter nights. You can never go wrong with this essential color.

