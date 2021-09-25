These $15 Stick-On Gels Last Longer Than Salon Manicures, Apply In Minutes & Are 20% Off Right Now

When the world shut down last year, many of us were stuck with our last pre-pandemic gel manicure for longer than we’ve ever left it on before. So much, that our extremities were looking a bit witchy (but not in a cute Halloween way). But once they eventually chipped away, I dowsed them in acetone and foil, or I forcibly peeled them off (don’t tell my manicurist!), I was back to square one. What to do? Do I try DIYing a regular mani? Go bare? Definitely not. Then, naturally, the answer magically appeared in an Instagram ad, and I’ve been hooked on a little something called ManiMe since.

ManiMe offers customized gel stick-on manis and pedis starting at just $15, and I’ve never looked back since ordering them. Here’s how it works: Once you sign up for an account, you’ll send in images of your hands or feet, and their team will make the gel stickers custom just for you! You can shop a bunch of gorgeous solids, and they drop cool nail artist collabs on the regular. So, if you’re like me and are all about the #nailfies, you’ll want to opt for the next-level designs (like one of my favorites below) that put the nail salon to shame.

In your nail kit, you’ll get the gel stickers for both hands, plus extras in case one falls off or gets ruined. Life happens! You’ll also get a nail file and alcohol pad to prep your nails with. Dry nails are key to long-lasting results. To apply, simply prep your nails with the alcohol pad, put on the stickers, and use the file to buff away the excess. And voila! You’ve got a mani that looks like $100 bucks–literally.

And right now, first-time customers get 20 percent off their order, so it’s the perfect time to give them a test run yourself.

Solids are just $15, and with 20 percent off, you’ll snag them for just $12. Time to stock up!

Even now that salons are open, I’m still opting for these fast and efficient manis over trips to the nail salon for a few reasons. First, they’re cheaper. And let’s be real, going to the salon can be a total chore and a pain to schedule into your calendar. These gel stick ons allow you apply a chic mani in minutes literally anywhere—in the car, during a break at work‚ or even in an airplane. And best of all—without the mess of traditional manis. Pro-tip: to make them last longer, I apply a clear topcoat every few days.

Basically, they’re a life-saver for busy moms who want to treat themselves but don’t have time to waste. I’m pretty rough on my hands, and even through excessive handwashing, these stickers last anywhere from 1.5-2 weeks. A few times, I’ve even stretched them out to three weeks!

The designs with nail art are $10 more—$25. But with this rare sale, you can grab these art-worthy tips for only $20.

If you know you’ll be swapping these out regularly (trust me, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them), then you can even shop bundles to save.

For just $45, you get three manis—that’s the average price of one gel manicure that often only lasts a week. This pack of neutral pinks is always good to have on hand, or you can choose more vibrant art designs here. Many designs are limited edition, so don’t miss out!

We could all use some pampering, and ManiMe has made it a breeze to treat myself on my own watch without going to an overpriced nail studio. Salon, who?

