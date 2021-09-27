This $15 Amazon-Favorite Lip Balm Now Comes In a Pumpkin Spice Flavor You Need for Dry Lips This Fall

Pumpkin Spice wasted no time making its debut this year, like in August?! We’re not entirely mad about it, but we will say we are actually ready for the fall flavor now that it’s almost October. The cozy flavored products keep rolling out—hot cocoa bombs, candles, and more. Our newest obsession we never knew we needed? An ultra-hydrating Hawaiian lip treatment that’s just $15 on Amazon. If you buy one pumpkin thing this year, let it be this.

Hanalei.

Ravaged winter lips need a lot more TLC than any other time of the year. And this game-changing product can handle the driest lips around. It’s formulated with luxe Hawaiian botanicals like Kukui Oil, along with other super hydrating ingredients like shea butter, grapeseed oil, and agave. Best of all, it’s cruelty-free and paraben-free for your peace of mind.

In the off chance that you’re not #teamPSL, you can also snag it in a clear version, along with tinted versions. Grab one for your purse, nightstand, and as a backup!

