Beauty & Candle Junkies Rejoice: Sephora’s Advent Calendars Are Here, But Not for Long!

Christmas in July may be an official thing, but the holidays-in-September vibes are strong right now. Gifts are dropping right and left, and the item that has us more excited than the night before Christmas? Advent calendars. These countdown gifts have gotten pretty fancy since we had them as kids. In fact, the adult versions just might give the toy versions a run for their money.

Ulta Beauty’s dropped theirs, Olive & June released theirs today, and now, Sephora’s luxe advent calendars have made their 2021 debut, and they are not going to last long. You can shop from a few right now—and yes, they’re already selling out. Sephora’s Holiday Vibes set includes 24 surprises leading up to Christmas that’ll have your beauty routine covered from A to Z. We’re talking mini cleansing wipes, mini eye pencils, a scrunchie and many more goodies. You can also snag Benefit Cosmetics’ The More the Merrier advent calendar, which is always a crowd favorite.

Or if you’re a candle-holic, you’ll want to snatch up Voluspa’s 12 Day Advent Calendar. It’s overflowing with mini candles to help you light up the holiday season.

This is just the beginning, so we hope to see some more glam advent calendars join the lineup. IN the meantime, you won’t want to take any chances—add these to your cart because we know these will sell out before you know it. Check them out below or shop ’em all here!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Sephora Holiday Vibes

You can’t beat the value of this Sephora Collection advent calendar. Packed with Sephora’s best-selling self-care treats, you honestly deserve to buy this for yourself too!

Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar $45 Buy now Sign Up

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar

Image: Voluspa/Sephora. Voluspa.

Not into face masks and makeup? Then this next-level set of Voluspa’s mini candles has your name all over it. You’ll get to light up best-selling scents including Santal Vanille, Panjore Lychee, and Goji Tarocco Orange.

Mini Candle Advent Calendar $75 Buy now Sign Up

Benefit Cosmetics The More The Merrier Makeup Holiday Advent Calendar Set

Image: Benefit Cosmetics. Benefit Cosmetics.

Gimme Brow fans, this one’s for you. Along with this cult-favorite beauty product, you’ll get mini versions of Benefit’s other holy grail items in this all-in-one gift set. It’s the perfect way to take them for a road test or if you just want to stock up on travel sizes.

The More The Merrier Makeup Holiday Advent Calendar Set $65 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: