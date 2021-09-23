Costco Is Selling Pendleton Thermal Bottles & Mugs for an Absolute Steal

The leaves are changing and fall is finally upon us, but that doesn’t mean the camping trips must come to end. That’s right, instead of stowing away your camping gear for the year, it’s time to unpack that trusty winter jacket of yours and stock up on essential fall camping gear — staring with Pendleton‘s thermal bottles and mugs, both of which just so happen to be available for an absolute steal at Costco right now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Spotted by Costco Deals, Costco has recently stocked up on 1.5-quart Pendleton Stanley thermal bottles. These stainless steel, double-walled beauties are not only dishwasher safe and feature a lid that doubles as a cup, but they’re also on sale for the low, low price of $19.99. For comparison, Pendleton currently sells Stanley Classic insulated bottles for $59.50.

And while these thermal bottles are currently only available in-store, Costco’s also selling a four-pack of Pendleton National Parks Collectible Mugs on its website.

Available for $26.99, these mugs — which pay homage to the colors of America’s most beloved National Parks, including Crater Lake, Rainier, Yosemite and Grand Canyon National Parks — are made of stoneware, feature a clay base, and even support the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s National Parks.

Pendleton National Parks Collectible Mugs $26.99 Buy now Sign Up

Want more? No problem, Amazon also sells Pendleton gear, including these fall-appropriate National Park coffee mugs.

Pendleton National Park Coffee Mug $19.50 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Available in Glacier Park, Crater Lake, Olympic Park and Yellowstone, these 18-ounce, ceramic Pendleton mugs feature park labels designed after the window decals that were given to park visitors in the 1920s. How cool is that?

Before you go, check out our gallery below: