Advent Calendars Just Dropped at Ulta Beauty! Grab Them Before They’re Gone

The day has come! Ulta Beauty’s beginning to drop gorgeous makeup and skincare advent calendars the beauty junkie in your life (or TBH, you) will be obsessed with this holiday season. Now, pretty much each and every advent calendar out there flies off shelves and sells out faster than the holidays are approaching this year. So, you seriously won’t want to hesitate to add these in-demand beauty advent calendars to your cart. We can’t think of a more creative way to count down the holidays.

Whether you’re shopping for someone who considers themselves a makeup pro or needs every new skincare drop, there’s a gift set for them. Right now, Ulta Beauty has three beauty advent calendars: one from NYX, one from Benefit Cosmetics, and an Ulta Beauty version that comes with 12 cult-favorite products. They range from $30 to $60, so there’s an advent calendar for every price point. One of these picks has the traditional 24 gifts, but the other two have 12. Honestly, we’re kind of into the smaller advent calendars because it can be tricky to find the space for 24 items.

Shop the current offerings below—hurry, before they sell out! We’ll keep you updated as Ulta Beauty adds more advent calendars to their lineup.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

12 Holiday Must-Haves Advent Calendar

Image: Ulta Beauty.

The best deal out of these three advent calendars, this Ulta Beauty gift set includes 12 of the top products at the retailer. From classics like Clinique to newer favorites like Kinship, this set of minis is sure to please anyone from your mom and sister to your BFF this holiday.

12 Holiday Must Haves Advent Calendar $30 Buy now Sign Up

NYX Gimme Super Stars!

Image: NYX.

If you’ve got a beauty guru to gift this year, you’ll want to get this glam makeup advent calendar for them. It’s loaded with 24 mini and full-size versions of the brand’s best-selling makeup products—from gloss to eyeshadows and powders.

Gimme Super Stars! 24 Day Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar $60 Buy now Sign Up

Benefit Cosmetics The More the Merrier

Image: Benefit.

Fans of Benefit Cosmetics’ hero products like Gimme Brow and The POREfessional Hydrating Primer Mini will want to snatch up this must-have beauty advent calendar. From brows to mascara, this fun-size set has your face covered.

The MORE, The Merrier Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar Set $65 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: