5 Latinx-Owned Etsy Shops to Support During Hispanic Heritage Month (& Every Month)

Over the years, it’s become really important to us to support independent small businesses, artists, chefs, and makers whenever we can. Not only do the products we get usually end up being of a much higher quality than when we buy something generic, but there’s also so much more fun variety on sites like Etsy. Since it’s Hispanic Heritage Month, we decided to check out some of the best Latinx-owned shops on Etsy to find some goods, and we were *not* disappointed. You’ll want to save these Etsy stores for your shopping needs all year long, whether you’re looking for gifts, clothing, jewelry, or some sweet treats you can share with your loved ones.

Planet Baddie Shop

Looking for unique, bold apparel, art, and accessories? Look no further than the Planet Baddie Shop, where you’ll find statement-making fashion pieces, like this graphic t-shirt, from Latinx artist Ventika.

Aleishla López Jewelry

We like our jewelry to have personality, so we skip the jewelry stores at the mall in favor of pieces designed by indepent artists like Aleishla López. Her “bold, minimalist jewelry” is handcrafted in Puerto Rico using opals, tourmaline, mother of pearl, and other eye-catching stones and elements. We love these mother of pearl brass earrings.

New York Handcrafted

Created by Venezuelan artist Victor Serrano in New York, these beautiful stoneware pieces upgrade your morning cup of coffee so it feels more like a self-care ritual than a desperate attempt to get as much caffeine in your body as possible before work. That’s always a win.

Gilded Nopal

Pan dulce lovers, get ready to freak out over the adorable concha pins you’ll find in the Gilded Nopal Etsy shop. They even have heart-shaped Pride flag concha pins, which make amazing gifts. Don’t sleep on the super-cute stickers of your favorite pan dulce treats, either!

DulceArte

The holidays are coming up, and we’re always looking for sweet treats we can order online and send to our loved ones. This year we’ve got Dulce Arte on our list. They sell gourmet alfajores, an Argentinian cookie sandwich filled with dulce de leche. There are even gluten-free and vegan options in their shop, too.

