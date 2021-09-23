Olive & June’s Mega-Popular Mani Advent Calendar Is Back In Two New Versions—& Will Sell Out Fast

Advent calendars have gotten pretty next-level as of late, but this one just might take the cake for cutest (and most useful!). If you DIY your nails better than the pros or have a friend who’s nail art obsessed, then you won’t want to miss out on this latest advent calendar drop. Today, Olive & June’s coveted mani advent calendar is back and better than ever, and you won’t want to wait another second to add it to your cart. This year, there are two versions: one for Christmas and Hanukkah!

To no one’s surprise, this seriously fun advent calendar sold out right before our eyes last year, and we know the same song and dance will happen this year. And now with two gorgeous new versions, you will not want to hesitate to snag it for everyone you know. Best of all, by bundling, you’ll save some serious change. They’ll ship by October 15th, so they’ll arrive in plenty of time for the holidays.

In case you haven’t tried out the brand’s salon-worthy products (you’re seriously missing out!), here’s the SparkNotes version of why you need them in your life. Not only do the polishes boast a long-lasting proprietary formula that’ll knock your socks off, but they’re also 7-free (AKA aren’t made with harsh chemicals many other polishes have), they’re vegan and cruelty-free, and feature a gel-like finish that makes you look like you just got them done at the salon. Now that’s some mani magic!

8 Nights of Mani Magic

Image: Olive & June.

The 8 Nights of Mani Magic set is the ultimate gift for Hanukkah and includes six mini polishes (GH, Hibiscus, CV,

OMG, Cosmic, Exclamation Point) and six mini sticker packs. You can’t get more festive than this.

HANUKKAH CALENDAR $48

25 Nights of Mani Magic

Image: Olive & June.

The 25 Nights of Mani Magic is a must for those who celebrate Christmas and comes with nine mini polishes ((GH, Exclamation Point, Hibiscus, CV, CHM, Cosmic, OMG, Besties, Cockatoo) and seven mini sticker packs. Both sets come with everything you need for the perfect at-home salon mani: mini top coat, mini nail strengthener, mini cuticle serum, mini clean up brush, mini remover pot, mini buffer, mini file, mini poppy, and mini hand serum.

Christmas Calendar $60

Everything is always more fun when it’s tiny, so if you’re like us, we’re going to treat ourselves to one of these too. After all, these fun-size nail products are ideal for travel or keeping in your bag for when you’re in a pinch or have a nail-mergency.

And if you need a little coaching on designing the perfect mani, Olive & June offers an easy-to-follow Mani Bootcamp program that’ll take your skills to the next level in no time. Salon, who?

Hurry, these beauties will not last long!

