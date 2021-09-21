This Drew Barrymore-Beloved Skincare Brand Has a New Wrinkle-Fighting Eye Cream You Must Try

Our life motto? One can never have too many anti-aging products. However, not all of them are created equally or actually do what they claim to, so when a product is vetted by someone we trust, we add it directly to our carts. One celeb who never leads us astray when it comes to miracle-working beauty product recs is Drew Barrymore. She’s mentioned time after time that she swears by Sunday Riley’s products, and the cult-favorite brand just dropped a powerful new eye serum that your anti-aging routine won’t be complete without.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Sunday Riley.

Sunday Riley 5 Stars Retinoid and Niacinamide Eye Serum $65 Buy now Sign Up

Say hello to Sunday Riley’s newest addition: the 5 Stars Retinoid + Niacinamide Eye Serum. Judging by the trusted anti-aging ingredients listed on the tube, it’s safe to assume that it’s a powerful formula that fights wrinkles like magic. The 6 percent Retinoid Complex, along with niacinamide and shea butter, work in perfect harmony to support collagen production, target fine lines and wrinkles, hydrate and restore the eye area while sleeping, and brighten and firm. Basically, it’ll help you look like you actually #wokeuplikethis. Sounds like it’s bound to live up to its five-star name.

Yes, $65 isn’t exactly the steal of the century, but a little seriously goes a long way, so this should keep for at least a few months depending how generous you are with it. You can shop it at Dermstore and Sephora now.

Don’t forget to add the other Barrymore-loved products to your cart, like the super moisturizing Juno face oil.

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: