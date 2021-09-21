Jennifer Aniston Swears By This Plumping, Anti-Aging Lip Mask & It’s Just $28 on Amazon

Jennifer Aniston’s dazzling performance on The Morning Show continuously brought equally dazzling makeup looks. Now, thanks to Instagram, we know a little bit more about the products that made those looks possible.

According to an Instagram story she posted earlier this year, one of her go-to products is the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask, and her beauty team reportedly swears it’s what’s responsible for Aniston’s never-aging, constantly supple lips.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Tatcha.

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask $28 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

As spotted by the beauty sleuths at Us Weekly, the peek into Aniston’s make-up array shows that her beauty team is a big fan of Tatcha products. Tatcha’s Kissu Lip Mask in particular is a non-sticky, jelly leave-on treatment made to “restore lips to full lushness.” It claims to do it all from plumping your lips and tackling fine lines to adding moisture for flaking lips. What’s even better is that after two weeks, 100% of consumers experience an improvement in both texture and dryness.

The key ingredients include Japanese peach extract for damage, Squalene to lock in moisture, and best of all, Japanese Camellia oil. This oil contains a bunch of ingredients to help with moisture like oleic acid, vitamins, and Omegas 3, 6, and 9! It’s no wonder Aniston and her team love this product.

The Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask is just $28 on Amazon and users are going bananas over it (you can also get it at Sephora). Meghan Markle also loves the brand, so you know it’s a must-have in your beauty shelf.

One Amazon user wrote, “My lips are constantly dry, cracked, and peeling. I have tried EVERY type of chapstick, and natural remedy without any improvement. I went out on a limb and tried the Tatcha lip mask and I am in LOVE… I couldn’t be happier.”

Another user wrote, “My aging lips seem to get plump and smoothing with this beautifully packaged product. The dryness of winter weather, plus indoor heating and wearing a face-covering mask during COVID, require lip products that work. This one does – goes on so well…”

The Morning Show is currently in production for Season 2.