Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by Supporting These Latinx-Owned Brands

Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 – October 15, is a time to honor and recognize the contributions of Hispanic and Latinx Americans. It’s the perfect time to seek out new art, literature, and food from a variety of Latinx cultures, to focus on putting money and effort into initiatives that support the diaspora, and to support Latinx-owned brands and businesses. With products like educational kids magazines that put a fun spin on multi-cultural learning to durable aprons and hydrating skincare, you’ll want to support these Latinx-owned brands all year long, not just during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Mighty Kind

Mighty Kind is a quarterly series of magazines that take a multi-cultural, global approach to fun and learning with first-person stories, facts about different cultures, tools for understanding, colorful artwork, and entertaining activities. Their goal is to use “kindness and compassion as a foundation for anti-bias/anti-racist learning.” Get the first issue, Greetings, here.

Bomba Curls

Bomba Curls is a 100% clean & green haircare line that maximizes length retention in curly or coily hair and helps to reduce breakage, shrinkage, and damage. Bomba Curls founder, Lulu Cordero, wanted to create a product line that shares Dominican beauty secrets used by generations of women to naturally boost growth and maintain fullness with the world. This Dominican Forbidden Oil is a lightweight, multipurpose oil blend that reduces frizz, split ends and breakage while enhancing hair health and luster.

Consciously

Consciously is an online shopping marketplace that lets you shop based on your values, like Fair Trade, BIPOC-Owned, Vegan, Eco Friendly, and more categories. Find new fashions, accessories, and more, like these Willow Earrings from Greda Co.

Hedley & Bennett

Any cook will know of Hedley & Bennett, renowned for their high-quality, fashionable aprons. They’re durable, good-looking, and make great gifts – they even have options for kids who like to be in the kitchen.

Ética

Ética is an ethically-produced knit and denim clothing company from Agustin Ramirez. They focus on fair labor, environmentally conscious manufacturing, and social responsibility, and their high-quality fashions, like the Isabelle puff sleeve shift dress, speak for themselves.

Marine + Vine Tahitian Balm

Marine + Vine is a body care line created by Evelyn Ginossi, a first-generation Chilean-American who was inspired by her days spent on the beaches of Southern California and the South of France. This Radiant Monoi Body Balm is made with monoi, kukui, passion fruit and macadamia oils, to make you skin smooth, silky, and moisturized – even if you spend all day in the sun, salt, or pool.

