Target Is Selling The Cutest Pet Halloween Costumes We’ve Ever Seen for a Great Price

It’s nearly Halloween, and that means one thing: we’ve been browsing costume ideas for humans AND pets for about a month now. Luckily, stores are finally catching up to our out-of-control Halloween enthusiasm, and we’ve started seeing some pretty amazing pet costumes online. But our favorites so far have to be the dog and cat costumes that just dropped on Target. Not only are these pet Halloween costumes incredibly cute and detailed, but they’re also some of the most affordable we’ve seen. In fact, each of the adorable dog and cat Halloween costumes below is less than $20, leaving you with plenty leftover to pick up some special treats for your furry friends so they don’t get jealous of your Halloween candy.

Bee Full Body Dog and Cat Costume

Whether you have a dog or a cat, this cheerful bee pet costume will look adorable on them. The little hat with bee antennae on it amps up the cuteness to previously unheard of levels!

Bee Full Body Dog and Cat Costume $13.00 Buy now Sign Up

Pastel Rainbow LED Dog and Cat Costume

Not only does this pastel rainbow pet costume surrounded with fluffy clouds look like something ripped out of Lady Gaga’s tour wardrobe, but it even lights up in a dramatic fashion so your pet is the star of any Halloween celebration.

Pastel Rainbow LED Dog and Cat Costume $15.00 Buy now Sign Up

Skeleton Dog and Cat Hoodie

Go classic with a cat and dog skeleton hoodie that’s as comfortable for your pet to wear as it is spooky.

Skeleton Dog and Cat Hoodie $10.00 Buy now Sign Up

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Child Dog Costume

Star Wars fans, rejoice! Now your pet can dress up as The Child from The Mandalorian. Your little Grogu will be the talk of the Halloween puppy parade in their The Child dog costume.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Child Dog Costume $15.99 Buy now Sign Up

Collar Slide Dog Bandana Costume

Is a full Halloween costume a little more than your pet can handle? Then try this collar slide dog bandana instead, which tells everyone, “I ate my costume!”

Collar Slide Dog Bandana Costume $5.00 Buy now Sign Up

You can shop the entire pet costume collection on Target’s website.

