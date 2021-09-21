Breaking News: You Can Get Bath & Body Works Products on Amazon! Here Are All the Irresistible Deals

If there is one store we make a beeline for at the beginning of every season, it’s Bath and Body Works. It’s got all the smells of the season, whether you like it sweet for summer or musky for fall. It’s the ultimate destination to discover a new favorite candle or indulge in a soothing body lotion—you can find us looking like a kid in a candy store every time we visit. Although going shopping in person can be more fun, after the pandemic, it’s understandable that being around large groups isn’t the most comfortable. So that’s why online shopping has become our new favorite thing to do. Well, you’re in luck, because breaking news (!): Amazon carries Bath and Body Works products so you can shop your favorite scents from the comfort of your living room. TBH, this might be the best thing we’ve heard all year.

You can shop all the Bath & Body Works products—from moisturizing hand soaps to candles—on Amazon here, but we’ve picked out some of our favorite finds to help you get your shopping started.

This Into The Night Gift Set is perfect to gift to anyone who loves berry, jasmine, and amber notes. This set only costs $39.99—that’s just $10 for each item. You get the fragrance mist, body wash, shower gel and body lotion. We can’t think of a more suitable fragrance for fall and winter.

Bath and Body Works Into The Night Deluxe Gift Set $39.99 on Amazon.com

Yep, you can even score the coveted three-wick candles on Amazon. You can never go wrong with Warm Vanilla Sugar, but there are other delicious scents to choose from if sugary candles aren’t your thing.

White Barn Candle Company Bath and Body Works 3-Wick Scented Candle $25.50 on Amazon.com

This soothing sleep aromatherapy set is a must-have for anyone who needs some serious R&R in their lives (who are we kidding, that’s everyone on the planet right now). If you enjoy a relaxing wind-down routine before you go to bed, or just enjoy the calming scents, this set is for you. It contains two of the sleep products from the aromatherapy line: a body wash and body cream. Use the body wash in your nighttime shower, and the lotion when you get out. Chamomile and bergamot should help you get some quality Zzzs in no time.

Bath and Body Works Aromatherapy Sleep 2 Piece Set $25.57 on Amazon.com

Last and certainly not least, Amazon has a bunch of hand soaps, including this Bath and Body Works foaming soap set, perfect for anyone looking to elevate their guest bathroom or indulge in themselves. The invigorating orange and ginger scent will make you look forward to washing your hands—because let’s be real, we’re tired of the excessive hand washing after the last two-ish years.

Bath and Body Works 2 Pack Aromatherapy Orange Ginger Gentle Foaming Hand Soap $39.99 on Amazon.com

Sorry, not sorry, if we just opened up a can of worms with this discovery—but at prices this low, how could you resist? We already have our carts loaded up with goodies to try for ourselves and for holiday gifts! Yes, it’s that time already.

