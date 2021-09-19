Target Is Selling a Hocus Pocus Mug That Every Fan Needs in Their Collection

October is right around the corner and you know what that means…Halloween is creeping up on us fast. If you enjoy the costume filled, fall centered holiday as much as we do, you’ve probably already started your halloween decor shopping. Is it just us or does decking your house out with different fun and spooky items make the season that much more exciting? Well, if you’re looking for some items to add to your kitchen, you should consider our latest Target find. It’s a “Hocus Pocus” themed mug, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee this October.

Hocus Pocus is one of our favorite Halloween movies, so when we saw this mug we knew we had to share it. Not only is it shaped like a witch’s cauldron, but it also has the Sanderson sisters on the back. The popular account @targetiseverything shared the find writing, “Sisters! (Winifreds voice) Look what we have here 🧙‍♀️A Hocus Pocus mug that just came home with me! Target’s mugs are little gems. Everybody wants them and for a good reason. This one is cute!”

This mug only costs $10, which we think is a total steal for its awesome design. You’ll have to go to your local target to get your hands on it, as it’s not available online. However, we did find this adorable plain cauldron mug, and it’s only 5$!

Why not drink your daily coffee or tea out of a festive mug? It’ll bring a little halloween spirit into your day…not to mention it’s super cute.

