Get This Powerful Tightening & Brightening Peptide Serum for 50% Off at Ulta

Defying aging (and gravity) is a difficult task, so when an anti-aging product has great reviews, we feel the need to share. Some reviewers sent down their La Mer in favor of this more affordable skin-tightening serum from StriVectin. In comparison to La Mer, which goes for $190, StriVectin is cheaper at $99. But it’s even cheaper right now, thanks to Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale, which ends on September 18. You can add this serum to your cart for only $49.50.

From parsing through reviews, it seems like this serum begins to tighten skin and restore dull complexions to their former brilliance after just a few uses. Women of all ages, ranging from 30s to 70s, favor this product. This peptide-packed serum uses tetrapeptides and botanical tensors to lift up loose skin, giving you a more contoured look. Meanwhile, the hexapeptides and Vitamin C-rich Australian Kakadu plum extract brightens the appearance of the skin, giving you that coveted natural glow.

“I’ve been using this product for a year now and my skin looks amazing!!!” An Ultra reviewer wrote. “It appears more lifted and soft. The guy who helped me said this product got rave reviews and I can see why! Just a couple of pumps once or twice daily and my skin looks lifted and radiant. Will buy this as long as they sell it!!!”

According to other reviewers, a little bit of product goes a long way. Although some reviewers saw results after a few uses, you should try any product out for three weeks to see changes in your skin.

The PepTight serum can also help with hyperpigmentation issues and uneven skin tone. The downside to this serum is that the container is on the smaller side, so keep that in mind before purchasing.

