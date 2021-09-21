Oprah Swears By This $20 Hand Cream on Amazon & It’s a Must-Have for Cold-Weather Season

Fall is officially here, which means the cold weather will be here before you know it. As refreshing as sweater-weather can be after this long, hot summer, it can be pretty harsh on our skin. If you have dry skin, or skin that suffers from the frigid air, then you’ll want to stock up on this holy grail product that’ll revive cure dry, ravaged hands in a flash. It’s a luxe hand lotion that’s not only available on Amazon for a steal, but it’s also one of Oprah’s favorite things!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Tocca. Image: Tocca.

This Tocca hand cream looks so luxurious, so it’s the perfect way to add a little spa moment to your day—and it’s only $20 on Amazon right now. It’s packed with powerful ingredients that moisturize dry, cracked skin, like shea butter, coconut oil, and avocado oil. You can choose from a variety of delicious scents, including this one pictured, which has notes of pear, bergamot, and gardenia.

Tocca Crema de Mano Luxe $20 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Unlike other lotions, which can be sticky or gooey, this Tocca hand cream won’t leave an annoying residue behind. It absorbs almost instantly.

One Amazon reviewer wrote, “Very soft and easy to apply without any heavy oily/greasy sensation at all. After applying and rubbing in the creme my hands feel rejuvenated and yet it absorbs well enough I can open door handles, jars, and other objects immediately after applying.”

Another shared, “This one moisturizes so well! Clean feel and scent with incredible relief for seriously dry hands. Win win.”

So, say no more. With Oprah’s official stamp of approval, along with glowing reviews, we’re adding it to our carts immediately just in time for fall. It’s the perfect size to throw in your purse when you’re on the go or keep one at your nightstand so you can apply before bed.

With this game-changing product, you can finally say goodbye to uncomfortable hands this winter.

Before you go, check out The Best Beauty Products at Costco below: