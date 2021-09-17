Amazon Reviewers Say This Hair Serum Saved Their Dry, Ravaged Locks & It’s Just $27

As fun as it is to dye your hair and style it with heat, it’s also super damaging. We’ve all been there. You spend a night out on the town with your hair heat-styled and full of hairspray…the next morning it’s crunchy and dry. It’s so important to keep your hair healthy, but it is possible to nourish your hair without changing up your routine too much. Hair serums are a great way to show your hair some extra love after it’s been through a lot. Even if your hair is healthy, its a great step to add to your self-care routine. We just found a hair serum that’s got seriously glowing reviews. It’s from the brand GK Hair and is only $27 on Amazon right now.

This hair serum is ideal for people who struggle with frizz, brittle hair and oily hair. It has Juvexin, which is a keratin anti-aging protein, as well as keratin oil and aloe vera. Not only are the ingredients promising, but the review have us thinking this could be our new favorite hair serum. “This product calms my frizz better than anything else, and leaves my hair feeling smoother, stronger, and so much healthier!!” An Amazon reviewer wrote. “Love it, and will keep buying it over and over again. Also, it smells WONDERFUL.”

Instead of adding moisture directly to your hair, which can make your scalp increase oil production, this serum encourages natural moisture, so your hair will get that healthy, shiny look without an increase in grease. “Love this product,” Another Amazon reviewer wrote. “Keeps my hair shiny and soft without being oily. Helps keep my hair healthy even as I am getting older. Like it much better than some of the other brands I have tried.”

With reviews like that, we’ve got a feeling we’re really going to love this product.

This serum also boasts the ability to protect your hair from environmental damage, thanks to the antioxidants in argan oil…this really may be the holy grail hair product we were all looking for.

GK Hair - Hair Taming Serum With Juvexim $26.90 on Amazon.com

